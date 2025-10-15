Airtel partners with IBM to boost cloud services in India
Airtel just announced a partnership with IBM to boost its cloud game in India.
By adding IBM's cloud and AI tech to Airtel Cloud, they're aiming to meet the rising demand for computing power and help businesses handle stricter data storage rules.
What does this partnership mean for you?
If you're in banking, healthcare, or government, you'll get access to IBM's AI-ready servers and IBM's offerings, such as AI-ready servers for applications, right from Airtel's platform.
Plus, two new IBM Multizone Regions (MZRs) are coming to Mumbai and Chennai, designed to keep data safe and services running even if one zone has issues.
Airtel's IBM deal follows Google's $15 billion AI investment
This move comes just after Google's massive $15 billion AI data center investment in Andhra Pradesh—another project Airtel's involved in.
By teaming up with IBM, Airtel is mixing global tech with local infrastructure, making it easier for Indian companies to follow data rules.
Why this matters
Airtel's direct tie-up with IBM could attract businesses that need both cutting-edge AI and strict data compliance.