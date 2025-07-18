Airtel's Gopal Vittal gets 9% pay hike, Sunil Mittal 0.9%
Airtel is giving its employees smaller raises this year—average salary hikes are down to 8% for FY25, compared to 8.7% last year.
Even top bosses saw only modest bumps: Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal's pay went up by 9%, and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal got a tiny 0.9% increase.
All this comes as Airtel posted big wins, with revenue jumping 10.4% to ₹1.7 trillion and snagging a record 40% share of India's mobile market.
Airtel says it needs to raise mobile tariffs
Airtel's team has grown fast—now over 20,000 permanent staff and nearly 74,000 contract workers—which pushed employee expenses up to ₹6,309cr.
The company also dialed back on spending after major investments in 5G last year.
Still, with high costs from licenses and spectrum fees piling up, Airtel says raising mobile tariffs is needed to keep things sustainable while they keep investing in tech upgrades.