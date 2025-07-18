Airtel's Gopal Vittal gets 9% pay hike, Sunil Mittal 0.9% Business Jul 18, 2025

Airtel is giving its employees smaller raises this year—average salary hikes are down to 8% for FY25, compared to 8.7% last year.

Even top bosses saw only modest bumps: Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal's pay went up by 9%, and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal got a tiny 0.9% increase.

All this comes as Airtel posted big wins, with revenue jumping 10.4% to ₹1.7 trillion and snagging a record 40% share of India's mobile market.