Axis Bank appoints Neeraj Gambhir as Executive Director

Axis Bank has picked Neeraj Gambhir as its next Executive Director, starting August 4, 2025—pending RBI's green light. He'll step in for Rajiv Anand, who's retiring. Meanwhile, Arjun Chowdhry, Group Executive for Affluent Banking, Cards, Payments, and Retail Lending, is also moving on at the end of August to start his own venture.

Gambhir brings over 30 years of experience Gambhir isn't new to big responsibilities—he brings over 30 years of experience across banking, markets, and risk management.

He's led teams at Nomura India, Lehman Brothers India, and ICICI Bank.

With his deep expertise in everything from capital markets to structured finance, he's expected to help steer Axis Bank's next phase of growth.

Educational background and career milestones A computer engineer by training and an MBA grad from IIM Lucknow (where he earned the PGP Chairman's Medal), Gambhir has also advised SEBI and helped set up key financial institutions like India's Clearing Corporation.

His blend of tech skills and financial know-how makes him a strong fit for the role.