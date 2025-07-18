Next Article
Bitcoin surges past $120,000 as US Congress passes stablecoin bill
Bitcoin just shot above $120,000 after the US House passed the GENIUS Act—the first big federal law to regulate stablecoins.
This breakthrough comes after plenty of political back-and-forth, with White House help needed to overcome Republican pushback.
Bitcoin jumps 2%, Ethereum rises nearly 7%
Clear rules for stablecoins are a game changer: Bitcoin jumped 2%, Ethereum nearly 7%, and crypto stocks rallied.
The new law could make it easier for big institutions to join in and help crypto go mainstream.
Even former President Trump stepped in to help get the votes, showing how much is riding on this shift in US crypto policy.