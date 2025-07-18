EY, Taxmann launch AI tool for Indian tax, legal professionals
Taxmann and EY India just dropped Taxmann. AI, an AI-powered tool made for Indian tax and legal pros.
By blending Taxmann's decades of expertise with EY's tech, the platform aims to make sense of complicated tax rules and speed up research, analysis, and drafting.
Ask Bot' and 'Draft Bot' for real-time assistance
You get an 'Ask Bot' that answers your questions in plain language by pulling from real Indian laws and expert insights.
A 'Draft Bot' is coming soon to help check legal notices and draft responses with proper citations.
Plus, strong privacy features are built in to keep your data safe.
Upgrading professional services
Unlike generic AI tools, Taxmann. AI uses trusted Indian tax content for more accurate answers.
It's part of EY's bigger plan to upgrade professional services as India goes digital in tax and compliance.