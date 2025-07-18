How to get mutual fund KYC done at home

Starting in April 2025, India Post—along with Nippon India and SBI Mutual Funds—is rolling out a doorstep KYC service for mutual fund investors. This move is especially helpful for seniors, people in rural areas, or anyone who finds it tough to complete the usual KYC process mandated by SEBI.

How the process works You fill out a KYC form, attach self-attested copies of your ID and address proof, and submit them to the relevant office.

Then, India Post sends someone to your home to verify everything in person.

After that, your details get updated in about a week—no need to step outside.

Why this service is important This service opens up investing to folks who've been left out because of tricky paperwork or travel issues.

With its huge network of post offices (over 1.6 lakh!) , India Post can reach pretty much anywhere—and they've already handled over half a million verifications.