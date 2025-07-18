Sensex tanks 651 points, Nifty settles below 24,950 mark

Axis Bank plunges nearly 5%

Banking stocks were hit hardest, especially Axis Bank, which fell almost 5% after reporting lower profits for the June quarter. Other big names like HDFC Bank and SBI also slid.

While some companies like Tata Steel and Infosys managed small gains, overall market vibes stayed cautious as investors watched for more earnings updates and wondered if this foreign investor selling streak will keep dragging things down.