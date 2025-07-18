Next Article
Sensex tanks 651 points, Nifty settles below 24,950 mark
On Friday, the Sensex dropped by 651.11 points to close at 81,608.13, while the Nifty slipped nearly 192.8 points to end at 24,918.65.
The main reason? Foreign investors sold off a huge chunk of shares—over ₹3,600 crore in just one day—which really shook up the market.
Axis Bank plunges nearly 5%
Banking stocks were hit hardest, especially Axis Bank, which fell almost 5% after reporting lower profits for the June quarter. Other big names like HDFC Bank and SBI also slid.
While some companies like Tata Steel and Infosys managed small gains, overall market vibes stayed cautious as investors watched for more earnings updates and wondered if this foreign investor selling streak will keep dragging things down.