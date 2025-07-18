Next Article
MPS falls 16% after Q1 numbers, but still up 16% YTD
MPS Ltd's stock dropped 16.5% to ₹2,424.2 after its Q1 numbers came out underwhelming.
Revenue barely grew—up just 2.9% to ₹186.3 crore—with the main Research Solutions segment (which brings in most of the money) actually shrinking compared to last year.
Net profit jumps thanks to extra income
Even with slow revenue, net profit jumped 40% to ₹35 crore thanks to extra income, and operating margins improved as EBITDA rose 21%.
MPS is also shaking up its structure: it's merging with ADI BPO Services and planning a revamp for its European arm.
Interestingly, despite this week's fall, MPS shares are still up 16% for the year so far.