MPS falls 16% after Q1 numbers, but still up 16% YTD

Net profit jumps thanks to extra income

Even with slow revenue, net profit jumped 40% to ₹35 crore thanks to extra income, and operating margins improved as EBITDA rose 21%.

MPS is also shaking up its structure: it's merging with ADI BPO Services and planning a revamp for its European arm.

Interestingly, despite this week's fall, MPS shares are still up 16% for the year so far.