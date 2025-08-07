Airtel's stock slips, but its numbers tell a stronger story

The telecom giant's revenue and profit numbers

Over the last four years, Airtel boosted its revenue from ₹1 lakh crore to nearly ₹1.73 lakh crore and flipped its fortunes from a huge loss in 2021 to a solid profit by 2025.

Plus, it cut its debt-to-equity ratio almost in half, showing it's handling money smarter and is better set up for whatever comes next.