Airtel's stock slips, but its numbers tell a stronger story
Bharti Airtel's stock slipped a little—down 0.54% to ₹1,919.30 on Thursday—but if you look past the dip, the company's numbers actually tell a much stronger story.
The telecom giant's revenue and profit numbers
Over the last four years, Airtel boosted its revenue from ₹1 lakh crore to nearly ₹1.73 lakh crore and flipped its fortunes from a huge loss in 2021 to a solid profit by 2025.
Plus, it cut its debt-to-equity ratio almost in half, showing it's handling money smarter and is better set up for whatever comes next.