AirTrunk pledges $30 billion for Indian data centers by 2030

Robin Khuda names India AirTrunk priority

CEO Robin Khuda says India is a top priority for AirTrunk after meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

With India quickly becoming a global hotspot for AI and digital tech (and local giants like Reliance and Adani pouring in over $200 billion combined), Khuda points out that "certainty, coordination and speed" are crucial as everyone races to build the next wave of digital infrastructure.