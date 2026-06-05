AirTrunk pledges $30 billion for Indian data centers by 2030
Business
AirTrunk, a major data infrastructure company based in Sydney, just announced it will invest a massive $30 billion in India by 2030.
After entering the Indian market in April by acquiring Lumina CloudInfra, AirTrunk is now setting up huge data centers across Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad to keep up with the country's booming digital needs.
Robin Khuda names India AirTrunk priority
CEO Robin Khuda says India is a top priority for AirTrunk after meeting with Prime Minister Modi.
With India quickly becoming a global hotspot for AI and digital tech (and local giants like Reliance and Adani pouring in over $200 billion combined), Khuda points out that "certainty, coordination and speed" are crucial as everyone races to build the next wave of digital infrastructure.