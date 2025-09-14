AI's copyright conundrum: Why Indian startups are rushing for IP insurance
AI is shaking up India's fintech, edtech, and media spaces—but it's also bringing fresh legal headaches around intellectual property (IP) and copyright.
With more businesses relying on AI, the risk of accidental copyright infringement is growing, pushing companies to seek out IP insurance for protection.
The country's still-evolving laws mean legal battles can get expensive fast.
Edtech firms are especially vulnerable to legal disputes
If you're building with AI—think apps that generate music or automate school content—you could accidentally copy someone else's work without even knowing it.
Edtech startups especially are feeling the heat over curriculum disputes.
That's where IP insurance comes in: it helps cover legal costs if your AI steps on someone else's rights.
Demand for these policies is surging as India sorts through thousands of new IP-related cases each year.
Cyber insurance is now a must-have
It doesn't stop at copyrights—cyber insurance is now key too, guarding against hacks and data breaches that target AI systems.
Together, these insurances help Indian companies stay safer (and saner) as they ride the wave of digital innovation.