AI's copyright conundrum: Why Indian startups are rushing for IP insurance

Edtech firms are especially vulnerable to legal disputes

If you're building with AI—think apps that generate music or automate school content—you could accidentally copy someone else's work without even knowing it.

Edtech startups especially are feeling the heat over curriculum disputes.

That's where IP insurance comes in: it helps cover legal costs if your AI steps on someone else's rights.

Demand for these policies is surging as India sorts through thousands of new IP-related cases each year.