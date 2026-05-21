AISBISF threatens 2-day nationwide SBI strike May 25 and 26
Heads up: SBI staff under AISBISF have threatened a two-day nationwide strike beginning May 25 and 26, pushing for more staff, an end to outsourcing permanent jobs, and the option for National Pension System workers to pick their pension fund manager.
With the weekend and Eid al-Adha holiday right after, banking services could be patchy for five straight days.
A last-minute meeting is planned for May 23 to try and sort things out.
SBI staff union demands board representation
The union also wants a say in big decisions at SBI by having an employee representative on the board, a legal requirement they say has been ignored.
They're worried that outsourcing permanent roles could lead to data leaks or fraud, which could hurt both customers' trust and SBI's reputation.
The message? Employee voices matter when it comes to keeping banks (and your money) safe.