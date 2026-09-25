Aiven opens 1st Indian office in Bengaluru for Asia-Pacific expansion
Business
Aiven, a Finnish company that helps businesses manage data for AI and real-time apps, just opened its first Indian office in Bengaluru.
It is hoping to tap into India's booming tech scene and use the country as a launchpad for its Asia-Pacific plans.
Aiven plans India hiring and partnerships
Right now, Aiven has about 15 people on the ground but wants to grow its local team, especially in sales, partnerships, customer success, and solutions engineering.
It is also looking to partner with cloud providers and tech companies here, plus engage with developer and open-source communities through events and knowledge-sharing programs to really connect with India's digital community.