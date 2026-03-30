Akasa Air adds 2 Boeing 737 MAX jets, fleet 37
Akasa Air is stepping up its game, adding two brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 jets to bring its fleet to 37 aircraft, a 35% year-on-year fleet expansion.
The first new plane landed in Bengaluru on March 30 after quite the journey from Seattle, with stops in Keflavik and Cairo. The second is expected to arrive in India in early April.
Both planes feature comfy Safran Z200 seats and handy USB-A and USB-C charging ports for your devices.
Akasa has 189 Boeing jet orders
This expansion is Akasa's way of keeping up with India's booming air travel scene while making sure flights stay reliable and comfortable.
Since launching in August 2022, the airline has been spreading its wings both across India and internationally.
And they're not slowing down: Akasa has orders for another 189 Boeing jets over the next six years, showing they're serious about growing sustainably and keeping travelers happy.