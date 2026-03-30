Akasa Air adds 2 Boeing 737 MAX jets, fleet 37

Akasa has 189 Boeing jet orders

This expansion is Akasa's way of keeping up with India's booming air travel scene while making sure flights stay reliable and comfortable.

Since launching in August 2022, the airline has been spreading its wings both across India and internationally.

And they're not slowing down: Akasa has orders for another 189 Boeing jets over the next six years, showing they're serious about growing sustainably and keeping travelers happy.