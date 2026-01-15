Akasa Air enables Apple Pay for overseas ticket purchases
What's the story
Akasa Air has become the first Indian airline to accept Apple Pay for international flight bookings. The new payment option was introduced on Wednesday, with an aim to make booking international flights easier and more secure for travelers using Apple devices. The integration was done in partnership with Razorpay, which is enabling Apple Pay for cross-border transactions.
Customer journey
Commitment to seamless travel experience
Akasa Air has emphasized the importance of payments in the customer journey, particularly for international travel. The airline hopes that by adding Apple Pay, it can provide a familiar and trusted option for global travelers booking flights to and from India. "The integration of Apple Pay is another step in strengthening our digital backbone and enabling secure, frictionless payments," said Naarayan T V, CMO of Akasa Air.
Partnership benefits
Razorpay's role in enhancing Akasa Air's payment experience
Razorpay's COO, Rahul Kothari, said that the partnership with Akasa Air will help enhance its international payment experience. This development comes as part of Akasa Air's broader strategy to expand its international presence and offer secure and effortless payment options. Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has flown over 23 million passengers with a fleet of 31 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.