Akasa Air, BPCL operate Mumbai Goa flight using 1% SAF

This milestone follows an agreement between Akasa and BPCL in July 2026 to push for cleaner flying.

Akasa's chief financial officer, Ankur Goel, called it a move toward "conscious and efficient operations," while BPCL's Subhankar Sen emphasized how important shifting to sustainable fuels is for the future.

With energy-saving planes and smart tech like SkyBreathe, Akasa is showing real commitment to greener travel and supporting the International Air Transport Association's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.