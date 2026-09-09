Akasa Air, BPCL operate Mumbai Goa flight using 1% SAF
Akasa Air and BPCL successfully operated a commercial flight using conventional aviation turbine fuel blended with 1% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
The flight went from Mumbai to Goa with a 1% SAF blend (small, but it's a start toward India's goal of 5% SAF by 2030 to help cut down on emissions).
Akasa and BPCL push cleaner flying
This milestone follows an agreement between Akasa and BPCL in July 2026 to push for cleaner flying.
Akasa's chief financial officer, Ankur Goel, called it a move toward "conscious and efficient operations," while BPCL's Subhankar Sen emphasized how important shifting to sustainable fuels is for the future.
With energy-saving planes and smart tech like SkyBreathe, Akasa is showing real commitment to greener travel and supporting the International Air Transport Association's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.