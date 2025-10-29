Akasa Air plans to go public in India by 2030
What's the story
Akasa Air, the airline that commenced operations in August 2022, is looking to go public within the next two to five years. The announcement was made by the company's CEO Vinay Dube at the Aviation India and South Asia 2025 conference in New Delhi. Dube emphasized that Akasa Air won't pursue "growth for the sake of growth."
Financial health
Airline's financial performance and recent funding
Dube also revealed that Akasa Air is a cash-positive company with "financials progressing in a way we are pleased." The airline recently secured funding from investors such as Premji Invest and Claypond Capital. These funds will primarily be used for expanding operations, further strengthening the company's position in the aviation market.
Growth trajectory
Market share and fleet expansion plans
As of August, Akasa Air held a 5.4% share in the domestic market, according to the latest official data. In July, CFO Ankur Goel had said that the airline was improving its financial performance while expanding capacity. The company plans to increase its fleet size to 226 planes by the end of 2032, marking a significant step in its growth journey.