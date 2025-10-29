Akasa Air plans to go public in India by 2030

The airline commenced operations in August 2022

Akasa Air, the airline that commenced operations in August 2022, is looking to go public within the next two to five years. The announcement was made by the company's CEO Vinay Dube at the Aviation India and South Asia 2025 conference in New Delhi. Dube emphasized that Akasa Air won't pursue "growth for the sake of growth."