Wearables brand Boat gets SEBI's nod for ₹1,500cr IPO

Imagine Marketing, the parent firm of popular Indian wearables brand boAt, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO) . The company's updated prospectus shows that it plans to raise ₹1,500 crore through this move. The IPO will include a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore by existing shareholders.

Share distribution Major shareholders to offload their stakes The OFS will include equity shares worth ₹75 crore by Sameer Ashok Mehta, ₹225 crore by Aman Gupta, and ₹500 crore by South Lake Investment Limited. Further, Fireside Ventures Investment Fund-I and Qualcomm Ventures LLC will sell shares worth ₹150 crore and ₹50 crore respectively. The company plans to use the net proceeds from this IPO for working capital requirements (₹225 crore), brand and marketing expenses (₹150 crore), as well as general corporate purposes.

Past attempts Boat's 2nd attempt at going public This is Boat's second attempt at going public. The company had earlier filed draft papers in January 2022 for a ₹2,000 crore IPO. It returned to profitability in FY25 with a consolidated net profit of ₹60 crore after two years of losses. The Gurugram-based firm reported consolidated revenue of ₹3,097.8 crore due to its continued market leadership in audio products, growth in wearables segment, and traction from new businesses.