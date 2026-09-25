Akasa Air seeks more than 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets
Business
Akasa Air, which only started flying in 2022, is already looking to buy more than 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets.
If the deal goes through, it would help the airline expand its fleet well past 2032, on top of the 43 planes it flies now and the 183 it has already ordered.
Akasa Air targets 30% capacity boost
The airline, now India's third largest, hopes to boost its capacity by 30% by March 2027 with these fuel-efficient jets.
To make this happen, Akasa is also exploring government-backed credit options.
Talks with Boeing should result in a decision early next year, and if all goes as planned, new planes could keep arriving into the next decade, helping Akasa stay competitive as more people fly in India.