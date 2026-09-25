Akasa Air seeks over 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets
Business
Akasa Air, India's third-biggest airline, is looking to buy over 200 new Boeing 737 MAX jets.
Talks are underway, and if things go as planned, the decision on the order could come early next year.
The airline hopes to lock in the details by the second half of 2027.
Akasa has 43 jets 226 ordered
Akasa already flies 43 of these jets and has another 226 on order for the next decade.
Akasa is in talks to order more than 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets. This is part of a plan to boost its capacity by 30% by March 2027 and stay competitive in India's crowded skies.
The airline is also weighing joining the government's emergency credit guarantee scheme to keep its finances healthy as it grows.