Akash Ambani appointed Jio Platforms MD ahead of IPO

In a major pre-IPO development, Jio Platforms has appointed Akash Ambani as its managing director for five years. The appointment comes as the company prepares to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a highly anticipated stock exchange listing.

Leadership transition Appointment subject to shareholder approval Jio Platforms's official filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on May 7 confirmed Ambani's appointment. The company said, "subject to the approval of the members of the Company, Mr. Akash M. Ambani, be and is hereby appointed as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years." The decision was taken during a board meeting held on April 9.

Career progression Ambani's journey at Jio Ambani, the eldest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, joined the leadership team at Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited as a non-Executive Director in 2014. He took over as Chairman of the telecom unit in June 2022. The appointment makes him the first among his siblings to hold the title of Managing Director at Jio Platforms.

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Strategic moves Other key developments during board meeting Along with Ambani's appointment, Jio Platforms has also inducted Zia Jaydev Mody as an independent director for five years. Mody is the co-founder and managing partner of AZB & Partners. The leadership revamp comes ahead of the company's IPO, which is expected to be India's largest by a private firm. Morgan Stanley and Citi Research estimate Jio Platforms's valuation at around $133 billion.

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