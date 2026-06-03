Akash Dongre exits PhonePe owned Indus Appstore after 2022 acquisition

Dongre pauses, Indus surpasses 150 million users

Dongre described his time at Indus as "rewarding," saying he was grateful to help build something that reached millions.

He's taking time to "pause, recharge, and reflect" before deciding on his next move.

Meanwhile, Indus Appstore, an Indian alternative to Google Play with over 150 million users, continues growing despite PhonePe delaying its IPO due to market challenges.