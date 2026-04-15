Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Amazon, BharatPe, JioFinance launch digital gold offers
What's the story
Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, a major festival for gold purchases in India, various financial platforms and jewelry retailers have announced lucrative offers. In Indian cultre, the belief is that any investment made or any valuable item bought on this day will continue to grow and bring prosperity. Because gold is a symbol of wealth and fortune, buying it is seen as a way to ensure that your household's wealth stays "eternal" and never decreases.
Cashback offers
Amazon Pay introduces cashback and discount offers
Amazon Pay is offering 2% cashback for Prime members and 1% for non-Prime users on digital gold purchases. The company is also providing discounts of up to 13% through gift cards for brands like GIVA, Joyalukkas, Tanishq, and Kalyan. This move comes as part of a broader trend among financial platforms to tap into the growing demand for digital gold among Indian consumers. As per World Gold Council, India's digital gold market grew 69% year-on-year to 13.5 tons in 2025.
Gamified investing
BharatPe's 'Gold Mahotsav' campaign
Fintech firm BharatPe has launched a week-long 'Akshaya Tritiya Gold Mahotsav' campaign from April 14 to April 19. The initiative introduces a gamified approach to digital gold investing, with up to 10% "goldback" on eligible transactions and a ₹1 lakh jackpot pool. Ten winners will get ₹10,000 worth of digital gold each, along with additional instant rewards based on transaction activity.
Reward-based incentives
Jio Financial Services' limited-period campaign
Jio Financial Services has also launched a limited-period campaign through its JioFinance app from April 19 to April 21. The offer includes an additional 1% digital gold on purchases above ₹2,000 (capped) and reward-based incentives like double JioPoints on eligible transactions. Higher-value purchases could also qualify for a promotional draw where select winners will get digital gold.
Retail strategies
Jewelry retailers are launching new collections and value-led offers
Jewelry retailers are focusing on product launches and pricing-led offers. Malabar Gold & Diamonds has launched new collections such as Aanika and a revamped Tanvika range. Reliance Jewels has announced value-led offers including gold jewelry at a flat 9% making charge and promotional pricing on diamond jewelry. The company said the current high gold price environment is making buyers consider jewelry as an investment and wearable asset.