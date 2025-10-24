Next Article
Alaska Airlines IT glitch grounds flights for 2 hours
Business
Alaska Airlines had to ground every flight for over two hours thanks to a major tech outage, with the FAA confirming that its regional carrier Horizon Air was also hit.
This isn't the first time—it follows a similar IT glitch just a few months ago in July that caused another big flight halt.
Alaska Airlines took to social media to apologize
Alaska Airlines quickly took to social media to apologize and keep everyone updated, letting travelers know they were working hard to fix things.
They responded to questions about the app and website issues, assuring folks their IT team was on it and doing everything they could to get flights moving again.