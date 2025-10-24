Asian shares rise on hope of US-China trade talks resuming

Investors warned to keep portfolios diverse

Tech stocks like Intel jumped on strong earnings forecasts, while Treasury yields edged up and oil prices dipped a bit.

Everyone's watching for new US inflation data today—economists expect core inflation to stay steady at 3.1%.

Experts say there's excitement around AI investments and possible Fed rate cuts soon, but they're also warning investors to keep portfolios diverse, since trade talks and AI sector swings could still shake things up.