Alaska Airlines's Q3 results hit by July IT outage
Alaska Airlines had a rough Q3 in 2024, missing profit expectations after a big IT outage in July.
A hardware failure at their data center forced all Alaska and Horizon Air flights to stop for three hours, leading to nearly 200 canceled flights.
Glitch didn't affect flight safety
The tech glitch didn't affect flight safety but did mess with key systems and bumped up costs.
Even so, premium ticket sales still grew by 5% compared to last year.
Stock dropped after results were shared
After sharing the disappointing results, Alaska's stock dropped.
It is expected that some delays might stick around while they get back on track, so if you're flying soon, double-check your flight status before heading out.
Tech slip can disrupt travel plans
This whole episode is a reminder that one tech slip can seriously disrupt travel plans (and profits).
It's a wake-up call for airlines everywhere: staying resilient against glitches is more important than ever as travel demand bounces back.