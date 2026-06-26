Alembic Pharmaceuticals wins FDA approval for generic Tamiflu oral suspension
Business
Alembic Pharmaceuticals just got the go-ahead from the US Food and Drug Administration to sell its generic version of Tamiflu Oral Suspension (oseltamivir phosphate, 6 mg/mL).
This medicine treats the flu in children as young as two weeks old and helps prevent the flu (types A and B) in those aged one year and older and works best if started within 48 hours of symptoms.
Tamiflu market $27 million, Alembic 243 ANDAs
The US market for this flu drug is about $27 million, so it's a solid win for Alembic.
With this approval, its cumulative total of ANDA approvals now stands at 243, proof that it's making big moves in the generic medicine world.