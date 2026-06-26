Alembic Pharmaceuticals wins FDA approval for generic Tamiflu oral suspension Business Jun 26, 2026

Alembic Pharmaceuticals just got the go-ahead from the US Food and Drug Administration to sell its generic version of Tamiflu Oral Suspension (oseltamivir phosphate, 6 mg/mL).

This medicine treats the flu in children as young as two weeks old and helps prevent the flu (types A and B) in those aged one year and older and works best if started within 48 hours of symptoms.