Alexa veteran Rohit Prasad named Boston Dynamics CEO October 7
Business
Rohit Prasad, the mind behind Amazon's Alexa, is stepping in as the new CEO of Boston Dynamics.
Starting October 7, he will be leading the company (now owned by Hyundai Motor Group) as it pushes to make its robots even smarter and more useful in real-world places like factories and warehouses.
Rohit Prasad succeeds Robert Playter
Prasad takes over after former CEO Robert Playter stepped down earlier this year.
With years of experience in AI and machine learning (from Raytheon BBN to transforming Alexa at Amazon), Prasad is set to guide Boston Dynamics into a new phase: building robots that do not just move, they understand and interact with their surroundings.