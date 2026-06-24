Why Alibaba is suing US government
What's the story
Chinese tech and e-commerce giant Alibaba has sued the US government after being added to a Pentagon blacklist of companies allegedly linked to China's military. The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in San Jose, California on Tuesday, seeks to overturn the Department of Defense's (DoD) decision. The designation could limit Alibaba's access to US government-related business and damage its reputation among American partners.
Legal dispute
Alibaba not part of China's military, says company
Alibaba has challenged the Pentagon's classification, saying it "has no basis in fact or law." The company has denied any military connections, stressing that its businesses focus on retail, logistics, cloud computing and enterprise technology services. "Alibaba is not a Chinese military company nor part of any military-civil fusion strategy," a company spokesperson said while announcing their legal battle to get off the blacklist.
Blacklist expansion
Lawsuit comes after Pentagon expanded blacklist of Chinese companies
The dispute stems from the Pentagon's recent decision to expand its list of companies allegedly linked to China's military. The updated list includes 188 Chinese companies, up from 134 last year, amid growing US concerns that Beijing could exploit private-sector innovation for military ends. Although being on the list doesn't automatically trigger sanctions or asset freezes, it has serious implications for blacklisted companies like Alibaba.
Business repercussions
Lawsuit highlights irreparable reputational harm to Alibaba
Alibaba claims that the classification has already caused irreparable reputational harm and could deter American companies from doing business with it. "To label Alibaba a 'Chinese military company' is to brand it an instrument of the Chinese military and a threat to US national security," the complaint states.
Fair hearing
Did not get fair chance to respond, says Alibaba
Alibaba also claims that it was denied a fair chance to respond before being added to the blacklist. The company says it sought meetings with Pentagon officials and provided information to counter military link concerns, including its economic contributions in the US. However, despite these efforts, Alibaba says the DoD neither asked for more information nor raised additional concerns before designating the company.