Align Technology invests ₹1,800cr in Telangana for 1st Indian plant
Business
Align Technology, the company behind those clear dental aligners, is investing ₹1,800 crore to build its very first Indian manufacturing facility in Telangana.
This move will create 300-plus new jobs and marks Align's fourth site globally.
The announcement came as Align's Jitse Marree and Telangana Life Sciences CEO Sarvesh Singh signed the official agreement.
Hyderabad plant to open by 2027
Set to open by 2027, the Hyderabad plant will use advanced 3D printing and digital tech to ramp up production for customers worldwide (they're already making close to 10 lakh unique clear aligner parts every day).
Telangana Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu says this is a big win for the state's MedTech reputation, adding even more weight to Hyderabad's growing life sciences scene.