Align Technology invests ₹1,800cr in Telangana for 1st Indian plant

Hyderabad plant to open by 2027

Set to open by 2027, the Hyderabad plant will use advanced 3D printing and digital tech to ramp up production for customers worldwide (they're already making close to 10 lakh unique clear aligner parts every day).

Telangana Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu says this is a big win for the state's MedTech reputation, adding even more weight to Hyderabad's growing life sciences scene.