AllHome raises ₹200cr Series B, valued at ₹2,000cr for expansion
AllHome, a young startup selling building materials and interior products, just raised ₹200 crore in Series B funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Strides.
Founded in 2024 by ex-PharmEasy folks, the company is now valued at ₹2,000 crore.
The fresh funds will help them upgrade tech, open more experience centers and factories, and roll out new product lines.
AllHome posts ₹400cr, targets ₹1,000cr
AllHome's catalog covers everything from surfaces and hardware to lighting and bath fittings, sold online, in showrooms, and through dealers.
They work closely with architects and contractors too.
In just their first year, they hit ₹400 crore annualized revenue with healthy profit margins (18%-20%).
Their next goal? Cross ₹1,000 crore revenue soon by using tech to organize India's massive but unorganized building materials market and offer more premium options.