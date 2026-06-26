AllHome raises ₹200cr Series B, valued at ₹2,000cr for expansion

AllHome posts ₹400cr, targets ₹1,000cr

AllHome's catalog covers everything from surfaces and hardware to lighting and bath fittings, sold online, in showrooms, and through dealers.

They work closely with architects and contractors too.

In just their first year, they hit ₹400 crore annualized revenue with healthy profit margins (18%-20%).

Their next goal? Cross ₹1,000 crore revenue soon by using tech to organize India's massive but unorganized building materials market and offer more premium options.