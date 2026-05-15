Alphabet sells record 576.5 billion yen bonds in Japanese debut
Business
Alphabet (Google's parent company) made history by selling 576.5 billion yen ($3.6 billion) in yen-denominated bonds, the largest yen bond deal by any foreign company so far.
This is Alphabet's first time tapping into the Japanese market, and it's all about spreading out how it raises money while fueling their big tech ambitions.
Alphabet plans to boost AI investments
Alphabet plans to use the cash to supercharge its investments in artificial intelligence, with up to $190 billion earmarked for capital expenses this year alone.
The bonds come in seven flavors, maturing from three to 40 years, with interest rates between 1.965% and 4.599%.
Investors, both in Japan and abroad, snapped them up quickly, breaking the previous record set by Berkshire Hathaway back in 2019.