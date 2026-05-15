Alphabet sells record 576.5 billion yen bonds in Japanese debut

Alphabet plans to boost AI investments

Alphabet plans to use the cash to supercharge its investments in artificial intelligence, with up to $190 billion earmarked for capital expenses this year alone.

The bonds come in seven flavors, maturing from three to 40 years, with interest rates between 1.965% and 4.599%.

Investors, both in Japan and abroad, snapped them up quickly, breaking the previous record set by Berkshire Hathaway back in 2019.