Alpine Texworld IPO allotment out, raised 126.25cr and subscribed 1.40x
Alpine Texworld's IPO allotment is dropping today, and it's got people buzzing.
The company raised ₹126.25 crore, with the offer subscribed 1.40 times overall: retail investors led the pack at 1.54 times, while institutional and non-institutional investors followed close behind at 1.09 times each.
Check allotment on KFinTech BSE NSE
Wondering if you got shares? Just head to KFinTech's IPO portal or the BSE and NSE websites and enter your PAN or application details.
If you're allotted shares, they'll hit your demat account before Alpine Texworld lists on the NSE SME platform on July 21.
Alpine Texworld funds expansion and debt
The company will use the IPO money mainly for expanding its manufacturing capacity (with ₹32.08 crore going into a new weaving unit in Ahmedabad), paying off debts (₹52.20 crore), and covering other business needs, aiming for stronger growth and financial flexibility.