Aluminum jumps 20% as war against Iran disrupts US supply Business May 21, 2026

Aluminum just got a lot pricier, up 20%, thanks to the war against Iran, which has shaken up global supply.

The US already relying on imports for this now critical metal, is feeling the pinch.

Even though aluminum is worth over $1,000 a ton, only about one in five pieces actually gets recycled here.