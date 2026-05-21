Aluminum jumps 20% as war against Iran disrupts US supply
Business
Aluminum just got a lot pricier, up 20%, thanks to the war against Iran, which has shaken up global supply.
The US already relying on imports for this now critical metal, is feeling the pinch.
Even though aluminum is worth over $1,000 a ton, only about one in five pieces actually gets recycled here.
Sortera and amp use AI robots
Enter recycling startups like Sortera and Amp, who are using AI and smart robots to sort and recover way more aluminum from waste.
Sortera's new Tennessee facility can process up to 240 million pounds of scrap (almost all aluminum), while Amp's tech sorts with over 90% accuracy.
It's all about boosting local supply so we're not stuck waiting on imports.