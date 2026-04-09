Aluminum stocks in focus amid Middle East smelting disruptions

Smelter slowdowns lift price forecasts

Geopolitical tensions have slowed down major smelters in Bahrain and Qatar, making an already tight market even tighter.

JPMorgan says it could take nine to 12 months for things to get back on track.

With less aluminum around, prices are climbing: JPMorgan now expects $3,250 per metric ton (up from $2,850), and warns spikes could even reach $4,000.

The shift has investors eyeing aluminum more closely than ever.