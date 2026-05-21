Amagi Media Labs lands 1st AI customer amid streaming boom
Business
Amagi Media Labs, based in Karnataka, is leaning into AI and India's booming streaming scene to power its next phase of growth.
The company just landed its first AI customer, stepping into the world of generative AI, and expects India's role to get much bigger as more people stream content and move to the cloud.
Amagi Q4 FY26 ₹397cr revenue
In Q4 FY26, Amagi pulled in ₹397 crore in revenue with a solid ₹34.3 crore in profit and a strong 125% to 126% net revenue retention rate, well above global subscription tech norms.
The US still brings in nearly 73% of Amagi's revenue thanks to its massive media market.
Shares are up over 6% over the past month, trading at ₹399.55 as Amagi keeps an eye on profitability and how people watch (and advertisers spend).