Amagi Media Labs lands 1st AI customer amid streaming boom

Amagi Q4 FY26 ₹397cr revenue

In Q4 FY26, Amagi pulled in ₹397 crore in revenue with a solid ₹34.3 crore in profit and a strong 125% to 126% net revenue retention rate, well above global subscription tech norms.

The US still brings in nearly 73% of Amagi's revenue thanks to its massive media market.

Shares are up over 6% over the past month, trading at ₹399.55 as Amagi keeps an eye on profitability and how people watch (and advertisers spend).