Employees in the US, Canada, and Costa Rica are at risk

Amazon is about to layoff AWS employees worldwide soon

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jan 28, 2026
01:32 pm
Amazon inadvertently suggested a new round of global layoffs through an email. The message, drafted by Colleen Aubrey, a Senior Vice President at Amazon Web Services (AWS), was accidentally sent to several employees yesterday. It mentioned that employees in the US, Canada, and Costa Rica had been laid off as part of an effort to "strengthen the company."

Email details Amazon's layoff strategy

The email, which was quickly retracted, detailed Amazon's approach to the layoffs. It said, "This is a continuation of the work we've been doing for more than a year to strengthen the company by reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy." The message also acknowledged that such changes are difficult but are made thoughtfully as part of positioning AWS for future success.

Layoff history and future plans

In late October, Amazon had announced 14,000 job cuts. A former employee revealed that this second round of layoffs had been anticipated by employees for weeks. The general consensus was that the company planned to cut a total of around 30,000 roles, with another major round of layoffs this month and more redundancies until the end of May.

Industry-wide layoffs and Amazon's cost-cutting measures

Since 2022, tech giants like Amazon, Meta, Google, and Microsoft have been laying off thousands of employees each year. The entire tech industry has seen an estimated 700,000 job cuts over the last four years. In a bid to cut costs further, Amazon has even begun monitoring corporate mobile phone usage by AWS employees.

