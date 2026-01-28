Amazon is about to layoff AWS employees worldwide soon

Amazon inadvertently suggested a new round of global layoffs through an email. The message, drafted by Colleen Aubrey, a Senior Vice President at Amazon Web Services (AWS), was accidentally sent to several employees yesterday. It mentioned that employees in the US, Canada, and Costa Rica had been laid off as part of an effort to "strengthen the company."

Strategy Email details Amazon's layoff strategy The email, which was quickly retracted, detailed Amazon's approach to the layoffs. It said, "This is a continuation of the work we've been doing for more than a year to strengthen the company by reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy." The message also acknowledged that such changes are difficult but are made thoughtfully as part of positioning AWS for future success.

Layoff history Layoff history and future plans In late October, Amazon had announced 14,000 job cuts. A former employee revealed that this second round of layoffs had been anticipated by employees for weeks. The general consensus was that the company planned to cut a total of around 30,000 roles, with another major round of layoffs this month and more redundancies until the end of May.

