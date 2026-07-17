Amazon builds AI to route warehouse workers, faces manager backlash
Business
Amazon is quietly building artificial intelligence (AI) tools to decide where warehouse workers should go, hoping to save big bucks.
But managers aren't thrilled: some say the systems miss real-life details, like cutting staff during short slowdowns or sending packages on weird detours.
One manager even asked for the AI to be shut down after too many mistakes.
Amazon plans override limits by 2026
Amazon isn't backing down. It is planning to limit how much managers can override these systems and aims for "hard enforcement" by 2026.
Right now, the tech is still being tested at a few US sites, but Amazon wants to ramp up automation and cut back on human input as part of its bigger cost-saving strategy.