Amazon buys start-up behind stair-climbing delivery robots

Amazon has acquired Zurich-based autonomous robotics start-up Rivr, a company known for its innovative stair-climbing delivery robot. The deal marks the e-commerce giant's increasing interest in last-mile delivery solutions. However, the financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed. The move comes as part of Amazon's larger strategy to automate and enhance its shopping business with cutting-edge technology.

Technological innovation Rivr's robots can navigate stairs and uneven terrains Rivr's unique delivery robots, which CEO Marko Bjelonic once described as a "dog on roller skates," combine four legs with wheels for seamless navigation across stairs and uneven terrains. The company recently launched the second generation of its innovative bot. This acquisition is expected to bolster Amazon's capabilities in ensuring faster and more efficient package deliveries, further enhancing its logistics network.

Strategic focus Amazon aims to automate 75% of its operations An Amazon representative told The Information that the acquisition of Rivr shows their dedication to investing in research. They believe this could improve safety outcomes and enhance the overall delivery experience for their service partners and associates. The move aligns with Amazon's long-term goal of automating 75% of its operations, as it continues to integrate robotics into various aspects of its shopping business.

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Expansion strategy 'Amazon's resources will accelerate our vision' Following the acquisition, Bjelonic said in a LinkedIn post that Amazon's resources would help accelerate their vision of building General Physical AI through doorstep delivery. This means bringing robotics and AI closer to real-world deployment at scale. Last year, Rivr had launched a pilot program with package delivery company Veho in Austin and hoped to scale up to 100 bots by 2026.

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