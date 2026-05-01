Amazon confirms Prime Day 2026 will hit India in July
Business
Amazon just confirmed that Prime Day 2026 will hit India in July, marking 10 years of big deals and new launches here.
Expect major discounts across electronics, fashion, groceries, and more.
The exact dates aren't out yet, but if you're in the US or UK your sale will likely happen a bit earlier in June.
Prime members get deals and delivery
Prime members can score savings on everything from smartphones to beauty products, and watch for those limited-time offers and surprise product drops.
Amazon's also highlighting perks like same-day or next-day delivery (which covered more than 550 million items last year).
If you want in on the action, a yearly Prime membership is ₹1,499; there's also a Lite plan if you want something more budget-friendly.