Amazon completes $50B investment in OpenAI
What's the story
Amazon has finalized its $50 billion investment in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. The move marks one of the largest funding deals in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Amazon initially invested $15 billion in Q1 after signing the agreement. It then pumped another $13.7 billion in Q2 and invested an additional $21.3 billion after June 30 to complete its full commitment.
Stake acquisition
Investment gives Amazon nearly 5% stake in OpenAI
The massive investment has given Amazon a nearly 5% stake in OpenAI.
The deal comes ahead of the ChatGPT maker's planned public listing, which could further increase its valuation and market presence.
This strategic move by Amazon highlights its commitment to the rapidly evolving AI sector and its potential for future growth.
OpenAI IPO
OpenAI may delay IPO plans until next year
According to the reports, OpenAI is weighing a delay to its IPO, pushing the timeline from late 2026 to 2027.
CEO Sam Altman is said to be aiming for a $1 trillion valuation, viewing anything less as unacceptable.
However, investment bankers caution that ongoing tech market volatility and the company's significant cash burn could make postponing the IPO the more realistic option.