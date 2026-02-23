Amazon's new Bengaluru office is its 2nd-largest in Asia

Amazon has inaugurated its second-largest office in Asia, in Bengaluru . The new facility, a massive 1.1 million-square-foot campus, will accommodate more than 7,000 employees. Teams from various sectors such as e-commerce, operations, payments technology, and seller services will work from this site. The building was inaugurated by M B Patil, Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development.

Eco-friendly initiative The new office is built on a 5-acre plot The new office is located on a five-acre plot, about 15km from Kempegowda International Airport. It is Amazon's second-largest single-building corporate office in the world. The facility has meeting rooms, huddle spaces, breakout areas and event spaces for over 200 people. It also offers recreational facilities, cafeterias, and outdoor spaces. The project includes measures to reduce embodied and operational carbon emissions as part of Amazon's net-zero carbon target by 2040 under The Climate Pledge initiative.

Investment strategy Amazon's investment plans for India Samir Kumar, Country Manager of Amazon India, emphasized the company's long-term commitment to India and its strategic importance in their global operations. He said that as they serve customers in India and around the world, they will continue investing in infrastructure, technology and talent with a long-term perspective. So far, Amazon has invested more than $40 billion in India and plans to invest another $35 billion by 2030.

Advertisement