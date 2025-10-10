Amazon India is launching a fitness subscription
Amazon India is stepping into the fitness game by partnering with FITPASS to launch FITPASS 360—a subscription that bundles personalized nutrition plans, an AI-powered fitness coach, on-demand workouts via FITPASS TV, and online doctor consults, all accessible through Amazon.
The goal? Bring one million new users on board, with FITPASS co-founder Akshay Verma saying this could even set the stage for global expansion if it takes off in India.
Targeting the under-35 crowd
Despite India's fitness industry being worth ₹38,000 crore, only 5% of working-age people use fitness services right now.
This partnership hopes to change that by combining Amazon's huge reach with FITPASS's 8,100+ gyms and studios—especially targeting the under-35 crowd, who are already searching "gym near me" billions of times each year.
Plus, with GST on fitness services recently dropping from 18% to 5%, Verma believes even more people could join in by 2030, making fitness more accessible and affordable for everyone.