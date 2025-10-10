Amazon India is launching a fitness subscription

Targeting the under-35 crowd

Despite India's fitness industry being worth ₹38,000 crore, only 5% of working-age people use fitness services right now.

This partnership hopes to change that by combining Amazon's huge reach with FITPASS's 8,100+ gyms and studios—especially targeting the under-35 crowd, who are already searching "gym near me" billions of times each year.

Plus, with GST on fitness services recently dropping from 18% to 5%, Verma believes even more people could join in by 2030, making fitness more accessible and affordable for everyone.