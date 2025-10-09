WeWork India's ₹3,000cr IPO fully subscribed ahead of listing Business Oct 09, 2025

WeWork India just wrapped up its IPO, aiming to raise ₹3,000 crore by selling 46.3 million shares priced between ₹615 and ₹648 each.

The offer was subscribed 1.15 times, with anchor investors coming in strong before the public sale.

Shares are set to hit the BSE and NSE on October 10, but the Bombay High Court is still reviewing petitions about the IPO's disclosures.