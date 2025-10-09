WeWork India's ₹3,000cr IPO fully subscribed ahead of listing
WeWork India just wrapped up its IPO, aiming to raise ₹3,000 crore by selling 46.3 million shares priced between ₹615 and ₹648 each.
The offer was subscribed 1.15 times, with anchor investors coming in strong before the public sale.
Shares are set to hit the BSE and NSE on October 10, but the Bombay High Court is still reviewing petitions about the IPO's disclosures.
What does WeWork India do?
Launched in 2017, WeWork India runs 68 flexible workspace centers across major cities, offering coworking spaces, managed offices, and hybrid solutions for startups, enterprises, MSMEs, and individuals.
This IPO is all about giving early investors a chance to cash out and opening up public trading for everyone in India.
What's next for the IPO?
Court hearings happened on October 3 and 8, with the IPO subscription closing on October 7.
Now, everyone's watching to see how things play out once the shares start trading.