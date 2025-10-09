Next Article
Ratan Tata's death triggers leadership tussle at Tata Trusts
Business
On October 10, 2025, the Tata Trusts Board is holding a crucial meeting to sort out a leadership struggle that's been brewing since Ratan N. Tata died last year.
With Tata Trusts controlling most of Tata Sons, this clash has everyone watching—especially since the board is split between those wanting stability and those pushing for change.
Government intervention in corporate matter
This isn't just corporate drama—it's big enough that top government leaders like Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman have stepped in, urging both sides to protect the legacy and credibility of the group.
Even with all the tension, Tata's business hasn't missed a beat, but what happens at this meeting could shape the governance and future direction of one of India's most important companies.