Datacurve raises $15 million to streamline AI training data collection

Co-founder Serena Ge on the vision for Datacurve

After an earlier $2.7 million seed round, which drew investment from former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, Datacurve has taken a unique "bounty hunter" approach—paying software engineers over $1 million so far to track down tough-to-find datasets.

Co-founder Serena Ge says their focus is on building a user-friendly platform that puts experience first, and hints the model could even branch out beyond software to areas like finance or medicine.