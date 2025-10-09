Next Article
Datacurve raises $15 million to streamline AI training data collection
Business
Datacurve, a Y Combinator alum, just scored $15 million in fresh funding led by Chemistry's Mark Goldberg, with support from folks at DeepMind, Vercel, Anthropic, and OpenAI.
The startup is aiming to shake up how AI training data is collected and make a name for itself in the space.
Co-founder Serena Ge on the vision for Datacurve
After an earlier $2.7 million seed round, which drew investment from former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, Datacurve has taken a unique "bounty hunter" approach—paying software engineers over $1 million so far to track down tough-to-find datasets.
Co-founder Serena Ge says their focus is on building a user-friendly platform that puts experience first, and hints the model could even branch out beyond software to areas like finance or medicine.