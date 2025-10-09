Orsted to cut 2,000 jobs as wind projects stall

US court clears Rhode Island project to continue

Even though a US court has now cleared the Rhode Island project to continue, Orsted says it'll double down on offshore wind in Europe once current projects wrap up.

CEO Rasmus Errboe said the group needed to be "more efficient and flexible," especially after high inflation and supply chain issues led to major UK project cancelations.

Despite a slight rebound, Orsted's shares are still down 53% from last year, highlighting just how tough things have been for the company.