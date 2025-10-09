US: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq all fall

Tesla drops after federal probe news

Big names like Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft all saw their shares drop, with Tesla slipping after news of a federal probe into its self-driving tech.

Even industrial giants like Boeing and Honeywell lost ground.

On the bright side, Delta Air Lines soared 5% thanks to strong earnings, and PepsiCo got a boost from better-than-expected sales.

Meanwhile, Albemarle jumped 7% after China tightened rare earth exports and analysts gave it a thumbs-up—showing just how mixed things are in today's market.