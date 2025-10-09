US: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq all fall
Wall Street's recent winning streak slowed down on Thursday as investors started worrying about stocks being too expensive.
The Federal Reserve's September meeting notes showed they're still concerned about inflation.
By midday, all three major indexes—Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq—were in the red, with consumer discretionary stocks taking the biggest hits, and some major tech names like Apple, Microsoft, and AppLovin also declining.
Tesla drops after federal probe news
Big names like Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft all saw their shares drop, with Tesla slipping after news of a federal probe into its self-driving tech.
Even industrial giants like Boeing and Honeywell lost ground.
On the bright side, Delta Air Lines soared 5% thanks to strong earnings, and PepsiCo got a boost from better-than-expected sales.
Meanwhile, Albemarle jumped 7% after China tightened rare earth exports and analysts gave it a thumbs-up—showing just how mixed things are in today's market.