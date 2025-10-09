Reliance to announce H1 results on October 17
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to reveal its Q2 and half-year financial results on October 17, 2025, after a blockbuster Q1 where profits soared 76% to ₹26,994 crore.
The big boost came from strong consumer business growth and a one-time gain from selling its Asian Paints stake.
An analyst meet will follow to break down the numbers.
Q1 numbers: Revenue hit ₹2.44 lakh crore
RIL pulled in ₹2.44 lakh crore revenue in Q1 FY26, with operating profits up 10.7% and margins at 17.6%.
Even without the Asian Paints windfall, net profit rose 25% year-on-year, thanks mainly to its fast-growing consumer segment.
Reliance Retail's rapid expansion and rising revenues
Reliance Retail opened 388 new stores in Q1 and grew revenue by 11.3% to ₹84,171 crore.
JioMart's deliveries shot up 175%, and Reliance Consumer Brands hit ₹11,450 crore sales in just two years—showing just how quickly the company is expanding its reach with young shoppers and new brands.