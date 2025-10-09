Reliance to announce H1 results on October 17 Business Oct 09, 2025

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to reveal its Q2 and half-year financial results on October 17, 2025, after a blockbuster Q1 where profits soared 76% to ₹26,994 crore.

The big boost came from strong consumer business growth and a one-time gain from selling its Asian Paints stake.

An analyst meet will follow to break down the numbers.