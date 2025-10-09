Tata Motors splits into 2 separate companies: Details here
Tata Motors just announced a big restructure to make things simpler and clearer.
The company is renaming its commercial vehicle arm (TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd) to Tata Motors Limited, while the original Tata Motors Limited will now focus on passenger cars—including EVs—and become Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited.
Basically, each part of the business gets its own clear focus.
The restructuring is aimed at boosting efficiency
This move is all about streamlining how Tata Motors operates, so both passenger and commercial vehicles can grow on their own terms.
If you're a shareholder, mark your calendar for October 14, 2025—that's the key date for eligibility on new share issuances as part of this restructuring.
The company hopes these changes will make things run smoother and boost efficiency across the board.